Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

