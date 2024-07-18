Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.51

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3209857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,012,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,285,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

