Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 9716078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

