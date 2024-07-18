Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 9716078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on C
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citigroup Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.