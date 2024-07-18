Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

BHP opened at GBX 2,186 ($28.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,919.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,288.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

