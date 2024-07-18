Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

