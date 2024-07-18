City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.49

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.49 and last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 4401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 215.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City



City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

