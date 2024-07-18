ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

