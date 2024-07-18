Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 11.7%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 1,051,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 670,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

