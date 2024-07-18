Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

