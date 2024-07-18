Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

GLO stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

