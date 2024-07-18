CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

