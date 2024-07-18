CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
CNX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
