Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 625,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 282,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

