Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

