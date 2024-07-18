Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Colgate-Palmolive traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.54, with a volume of 986773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.40.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

