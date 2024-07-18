Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

