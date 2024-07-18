Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.