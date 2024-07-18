Comparing Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zai Lab and Amicus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

Zai Lab currently has a consensus target price of $58.97, suggesting a potential upside of 214.66%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Zai Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

This table compares Zai Lab and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab -116.45% -40.21% -32.48% Amicus Therapeutics -34.73% -77.08% -13.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zai Lab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zai Lab and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $266.72 million 7.00 -$334.62 million ($3.49) -5.37 Amicus Therapeutics $423.49 million 7.41 -$151.58 million ($0.49) -21.63

Amicus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zai Lab. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zai Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis. The company also develops Tumor Treating Fields, a portable device for delivery of electric fields; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naïve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Tisotumab vedotin, an antibody drug conjugate; Adagrasib for treating KRAS-G12C-mutated NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer; and Bemarituzumab to treat gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer patients. In addition, it develops Sulbactam/durlobactam, a combination of a beta-lactam antibiotic and a beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter; KarXT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions. It has license and collaboration agreement with Tesaro, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize niraparib; NovoCure to develop and commercialize Tumor Treating Fields; Deciphera to develop and commercialize ripretinib; Paratek Bermuda Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize omadacycline; argenx, to develop and commercialize efgartigimod; BMS to develop and commercialize tisotumab vedotin and repotrectinib; Mirati to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize adagrasib; Amgen to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab; and Innoviva to develop and commercialize Sulbactam-Durlobactam; Karuna to develop and commercialize KarXT. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset. It has collaboration and license agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to research and develop parvovirus gene therapy products; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

