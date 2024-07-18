Comparing Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 47.28% -7.29% -0.77% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 3.22 $33.71 million $1.84 6.72 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 126.22 $316.64 million $5.02 6.24

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

