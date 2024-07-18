comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

comScore Price Performance

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Recommended Stories

