Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.