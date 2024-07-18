Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.