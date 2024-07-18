Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 1,043,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,423,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Confluent by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Confluent by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Confluent by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

