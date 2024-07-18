Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 1,043,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,423,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CFLT
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Confluent by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Confluent by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Confluent by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.