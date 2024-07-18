Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

