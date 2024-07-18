Contrasting Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orion Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.19 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -3.12 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.34 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.34

Orion Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11% Ashford Hospitality Trust -3.51% N/A -1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

