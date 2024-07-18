Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

