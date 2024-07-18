Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is currently 11.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

