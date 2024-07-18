Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $15.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.