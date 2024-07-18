Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$0.24

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.24 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

