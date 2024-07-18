Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$0.30

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on CJR.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.31.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
