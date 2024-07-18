Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.05 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.35. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 12.0 %

About Corus Entertainment

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

