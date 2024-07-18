Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $846.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.98. The stock has a market cap of $375.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

