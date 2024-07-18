Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

