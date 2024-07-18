Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

