Critical Analysis: Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A CB Financial Services 25.36% 9.12% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CB Financial Services $86.24 million 1.41 $22.55 million $4.40 5.39

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and CB Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CB Financial Services pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Benchmark Bankshares and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CB Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

