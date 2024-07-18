Critical Survey: NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) vs. Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 19.77% 11.44% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 3.19 $9.82 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $166.63 million 3.45 $39.24 million $4.59 11.04

Southern Missouri Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services, online and mobile banking services, and debit or credit cards. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.