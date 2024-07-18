Critical Survey: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) vs. COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COPT Defense Properties and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vornado Realty Trust 5 6 0 0 1.55

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $24.27, indicating a potential downside of 17.75%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 4.40 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -24.77 Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 3.12 $105.49 million $0.15 196.73

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. COPT Defense Properties pays out -109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. COPT Defense Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -16.83% -7.53% -2.82% Vornado Realty Trust 5.07% 3.02% 0.87%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.