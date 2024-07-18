CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $355.39 and last traded at $356.89. Approximately 922,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,074,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.05.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

