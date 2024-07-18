Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

