Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $295.07 on Thursday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.76 and a 200 day moving average of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

