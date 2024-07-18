Cumulus Media Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

