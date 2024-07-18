CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.52. CureVac shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 180,836 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVAC. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CureVac Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 134,626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

