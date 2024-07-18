CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $13.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Stock Performance

CVRX stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRX. Johnson & Johnson boosted its holdings in CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.