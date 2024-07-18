D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.