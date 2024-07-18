D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. 7,749,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 4,043,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 937,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

