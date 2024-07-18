Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 500,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.