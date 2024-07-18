David Baszucki Sells 166,668 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $214,407.60.

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roblox by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

