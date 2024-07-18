David F. Dierker Sells 4,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

