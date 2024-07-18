David W. Ruttenberg Sells 8,540 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $89,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $876.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.