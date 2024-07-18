DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00081372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007883 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.